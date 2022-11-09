Star Plus show Faltu has gone on-air only recently and now Star Plus has rolled out a new promo which will turn Ayaan towards cricket. Faltu will offer to help Ayaan run the shop and will in turn ask for a favour. She will ask Ayaan to teach Bhuvan cricket and will even request that he has a loan to pay off which he can earn by playing a tournament. Faltu Trailer: Featuring Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja, the Star Plus Show Entices the Audience With Its Off-Beat Music! ( Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

