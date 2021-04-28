Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eeshwar Niwar, and 35 crew members have been booked in Ludhiana for not abiding by COVID-19 lockdown rules. Hindustan Times reports that there were 150 crew members shooting in a school in Ludhiana way past the curfew hours. Nivas and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were arrested and were later released on bail. The crew was shooting the second season of SonyLIV's Your Honour.

