A viral social media post claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in India due to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases has been debunked as fake. The YouTube video, featuring a video clip of PM Modi, falsely alleges a nationwide shutdown after the HMPV cases in India. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked the claim and clarified that the video is from March 2020, during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, and has no connection to the recent HMPV reports. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid spreading misinformation and to rely on verified sources for updates. The false claims highlight the growing need to counter fake news during health-related situations. Government Employees Retirement Age Raised to 62? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral on Social Media.

Lockdown Announced in India Over HMPV Virus Outbreak?

