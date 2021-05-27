FRIENDS: The Reunion is the talk of the hour. And why not? As there will never be a show as such in the history of TV. Having said that, while the unscripted-tapped show which aired on May 27 on HBO Max (USA) and ZEE5 (India) had many major highlights. The internet is obsessed with Lady Gaga and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) singing the latter's infamous song Smelly Cat. But, the most fun part comes in when Kudrow hilariously tells Gaga she wasn't 'too bad'. FRIENDS the Reunion Review: Nostalgic, Heartbreaking, Touching and Somewhat Stretched, ‘The One Where It All Comes Back’! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Yusss!

lady gaga singing smelly cat with lisa kudrow while dressing as phoebe is something i didn't know i needed #FriendsReunionpic.twitter.com/87vQUUzx1M — Allure (@alluregagaa) May 27, 2021

Hahaha!

the outfit screams Phoebe but those shoes are all Gaga #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/dLjBV0089o — wiLL (@willfulchaos) May 27, 2021

Indeed!

Phoebe Buffay x Lady Gaga🐈 "Smelly cat, sMELLy cat what are they feeding you?" #FriendsReunion #Friendspic.twitter.com/4cFUGwvn0M — popgek 🍿 (@popgek) May 27, 2021

True That!

THE PHOEBE VIBES ARE TOO PERFECT SHE LOOKS ADORABLE pic.twitter.com/BPEGmSvjhV — dani ∇ 150 (@giawgaga) May 27, 2021

Aww!

