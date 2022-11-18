It looks like James Gunn has done it again as Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been getting some really positive early reactions. With Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) being the standout here, those who got to watch it early are saying the Christmas special has that classic Guardians humour and also packs in the heart that Gunn is able to bring to his projects. Lets take a look at some of the reactions. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer: Drax and Mantis Try Getting Kevin Bacon For Chris Pratt's Star-Lord In James Gunn's Marvel Special! (Watch Video).

Kevin Bacon Is a Legend!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is an absolute gift. Hilarious, heartfelt... and even plants some seeds for Guardians 3. 🎁 Kevin Bacon is a legend. pic.twitter.com/XKlwHfxMNx — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) November 17, 2022

Enjoyable!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is really enjoyable. Here for anything that celebrates the legend of The Legendary Kevin Bacon, but this is Dave Bautista & Pom Klementieff's show, aka Drax & Mantis Go to Hollywood, and they are a total riot. Especially while drunk. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 17, 2022

Lot of Fun!

'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is a lot of fun and made me smile a lot. Unlike everything Marvel it's not pushing the next MCU movie or show. It's exactly what the title is selling a holiday special. If you're a fan of Drax and Mantis you're going to love it. pic.twitter.com/f05ddmE1mP — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 17, 2022

A Christmas Classic!

The #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Holiday Special is A NEW CHRISTMAS CLASSIC. @JamesGunn delivers another heartfelt and out of this world adventure that focuses on the family we choose and lengths we’ll go to make their Christmas magical. I need more Cosmo ASAP! #GOTGHolidaySpecial pic.twitter.com/iF0lcPKOGk — Daniel Baptista - The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) November 17, 2022

On the Nice List!

CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE! #GOTGHolidaySpecial is a JOYOUS MIRACLE. @PomKlementieff & @DaveBautista are a perfect pair as we laugh, cry & sing along their adventure for the ultimate gift. @JamesGunn continues to tug the heartstrings. This ones on the nice list! #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy pic.twitter.com/JdGf3wZslL — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)