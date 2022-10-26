The first trailer for the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has premiered and it looks like the Guardians are going to take a detour to Earth to celebrate Christmas. With Star-Lord being sad after Gamora is gone, Drax and Mantis will apparently try to get Kevin Bacon to cheery him up, with the special also featuring Cosmo. Starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Maria Bakalova and more, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special releases on November 25, on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Borat 2 Star Maria Bakalova Cast as Cosmo In James Gunn's Marvel Film!

