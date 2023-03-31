Fans are surely disappointed as starting from March 31, 2023, HBO content will no longer be available on Disney+ Hotstar. While a reason for removal of the content was not given, Disney has been recently trying to cut costs which can pretty much be why HBO no longer is available to Indian fans. All HBO Content, From Game of Thrones to Succession, to Leave Disney+ Hotstar From March 31.

Check Out Disney+ Hotstar Confirming HBO Content Won't Be Available:

Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 31, 2023

Even at the start of the week, fans showcased disappointment when season four of Succession didn't premiere in the country. Here are some of the tweets with fans being disappointed in the removal of HBO content. Indian Fans Disappointed by Succession Season 4 Not Streaming in India; Here's Why the HBO Drama Isn't Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

And its Gone...

Was in the middle of an episode of Ballers (HBO show) - suddenly app closes & now HBO is gone 😭@DisneyPlusHS wapis le aao yr 🤷‍♀️ — Bhaskar | StoryTeller🌻 (@bshubhamb) March 31, 2023

Watching Westworld Just Got Tougher...

Hi @DisneyPlusHS, I was watching Westworld in the morning. Now can't see it anywhere on the platform. All HBO shows are gone. Only few episodes were left. Please put it back. 31st March is not over yet. — Amit Maurya (@mauryAmit16) March 31, 2023

Get That Final Rewatch In Quick!

Last day for #HBO shows in India😭😭 Hate you hotstar for doing this!!!! At least #SuccesionHBO last season should have been there!!!! I am going to rewatch #TheLastOfUs for the last time😭 — Shubhi✨✨ (@shubhi1508) March 31, 2023

At Least We Still Have Marvel and Star Wars...

