Fans are surely disappointed as starting from March 31, 2023, HBO content will no longer be available on Disney+ Hotstar. While a reason for removal of the content was not given, Disney has been recently trying to cut costs which can pretty much be why HBO no longer is available to Indian fans. All HBO Content, From Game of Thrones to Succession, to Leave Disney+ Hotstar From March 31.

Check Out Disney+ Hotstar Confirming HBO Content Won't Be Available:

Even at the start of the week, fans showcased disappointment when season four of Succession didn't premiere in the country. Here are some of the tweets with fans being disappointed in the removal of HBO content. Indian Fans Disappointed by Succession Season 4 Not Streaming in India; Here's Why the HBO Drama Isn't Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

And its Gone...

Watching Westworld Just Got Tougher...

Get That Final Rewatch In Quick!

At Least We Still Have Marvel and Star Wars...

