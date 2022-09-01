House of the Dragon's co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is set to leave the show after the end of season one. Something he described as a very tough decision, Sapochnik has been with the Game of Thrones saga for a really long time. Directing some of the series' biggest episodes, Sapochnik has contributed a lot to this franchise. Ryan Condal will now stay as the sole showrunner on House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Review: Matt Smith’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is An Impressive Return to Westeros! (LatestLY Exclusive).

However, it's not all bad for Sapochnik as he did land a first-look deal with HBO as well. So, it looks like the director/writer isn't done with the streaming service as of yet.

Miguel Sapochnik leaves with a first-look deal at HBO to develop new projects and will remain as an exec producer for #HouseOfTheDragon — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 31, 2022

