What happens when you conduct a social experiment with four attractive and eligible singles? You get Netflix’s latest series, IRL - In Real Love! The reality dating show is all about online and offline romance and the things in between. The reality dating show will be hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan. These two will hint four contestants to choose online dates and offline dates. The experiment of love sounds really good as the four single contestants embarks on a journey to find the 'one true love of life'. The show will be air on Netflix from April 6. Gauahar Khan Talks About Her ‘Crazy’ Life After Wedding With Zaid Darbar.

Check The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)