Indian Premier League 2021 is almost here and so is this season's anthem. Called India Ki Vibe Alag Hai, is composed and voiced by Nucleya. It seems like a peppier version of every national integration promoting songs from Doordarshan that we grew up watching in the 90s. Of course, it's a lot jazzier and has cricket from all the corners of the country as the vibe stimulator. IPL 2021 begins on April 9.

Check out the IPL 2021 anthem India Ki Vibe Alag Hai right here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)