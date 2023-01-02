Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh will be seen in a new thriller-fantasy show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors TV. The makers shared the first promo of the supernatural show online and it will remind you of The Vampire Diaries. Have a look. Karan Kundrra To Star in TV Show ‘Bhediya’ Based on The Vampire Diaries.

Watch Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo:

