Jannat Zubair is one of the youngest social media sensations and now, keeping the festivities of Navratri in mind, she took to social media to share a glimpse of her grooving to the peppy beats of ‘Kesariyo Rang’, a music video featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaur. The catchy garba track has been composed by Lijo and DJ Chetas and lyrics by Kumaar. Jannat Zubair Reveals the Reason Why She Has Been Inactive on Social Media These Days!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

