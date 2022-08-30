Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most popular non-fiction shows which is talked about these days. The show is all set to return on Colors after 5 years and it has brought on board the who’s who of the television world. The channel has now released a new promo which showcases participants flaunting the best of their moves and we definitely cannot have enough of it already! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: No Eliminations for the First 4 Weeks, Wild Card To Be Introduced in the 7th Week on Colors’ Dance Reality Show! (LatestLY Breaking News).

Take a look:

Poore 5 saal baad, jhalak ka manch jagmagaayega inn dancing stars ki chamak ke saath. Brace yourselves for the unlimited dose of dance and entertainment 💥 Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/l6tQIe1bll — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)