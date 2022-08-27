The makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are leaving no stone unturned to promote the dance reality show. And so, today they've dropped a new promo featuring Rubina Dilaik, who can be seen grooving to "Meri Jaan' song from Gangubai Kathiawadi on the stage. She could be seen serving sexiness to the 't' with her choreographer Sanam Johar. JDJ airs on Colors TV from September 3 (only on weekends) at 8 PM IST. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants: From Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma to Faisal Shaikh – List of 12 Confirmed Participants for the Dance Reality Show!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)