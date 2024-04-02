Actor Kapil Sharma turns 43 today, April 2, 2024, and the comedian receives wishes from all corners. Amidst this, his wife Ginny Chatrath's special and funny wish has grabbed attention. Ginny took to her Instagram to share their adorable photos. The two were seen sharing happy moments in the series of pictures she shared. She captioned her post, "Happy Birthday to the man who has the BEST WIFE in the world." Check out her post below! Kapil Sharma Birthday: Sunil Grover Sends Lots of Love to His ‘Pah Ji’ As He Turns 43.

Ginni Chatrath's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath)

