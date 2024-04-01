Karan Sharma, known for his role in Udaariyaan, and Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh, are now officially Mr and Mrs! The duo got married on March 31, 2024, in Mumbai. The couple unveiled their wedding photos on April 1 through their Instagram handles, marking their union with hashtags like #JustMarried and #newlyweds. In one of the photos, Karan lovingly kisses his bride, Pooja Singh. The duo radiates joy in their first glimpses as husband and wife. See their charming wedding moments below! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma Tie the Knot With Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Pooja Singh in Mumbai (Watch Video and Pics).

Pooja Singh and Karan Sharma Share FIRST Photos From Their DREAMY Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Singh (@poojaa_singh_)

