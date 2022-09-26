Last night (Sept 25), it was choreographer Tushar Kalia who was declared as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty saw Faisal Shaikh as the runner-up. Now, after the win, Tushar posted a picture on his Instagram that sees him kissing the KKK 12 trophy. He also thanked all for their support. Indeed, a well deserved winner. Tushar Kalia is Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Netizens Feel Jannat Zubair or Faisal Shaikh Were More Deserving! (View Tweets).

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Tushar Kalia:

