Archana Gautam took to her Instagram today and dropped a new video from Cape Town, where she is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In the clip, the Bigg Boss star could be seen flaunting her chin injury while grooving to a Punjabi track. Recently, Archana had injured herself badly while performing a stunt on KKK. She also had got stitches near her neck. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam Injures Her Chin While Performing Stunt, Gets Stitches (View Pic).

Archana Gautam Shows Her Chin Injury:

