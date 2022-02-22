Munawar Faruqui, the popular stand-up comedian, has been confirmed to be a part of the Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. He is the second confirmed contestant among the 16 controversial celebs who will be seen in this show.

Munawar Faruqui in Lock Upp

