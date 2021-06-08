Television actress Mahhi Vij took to social media to mourn the loss of her 25-year-old brother who passed away due to COVID-19. In the emotional post, she also mentioned Sonu Sood and how the Bollywood actor helped her get a bed for her brother in these testing times. May his soul RIP.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara❤️khushi❤️rajveer (@mahhivij)

Mahhi Vij's Brother

