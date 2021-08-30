Money Heist's next season is all set to release on two parts, first Part 5 on September 3 and second Part 6 on December 6. Ahead of the release of the heist-drama a letter goes viral which reads that a Jaipur Company gives employees a day off to binge-watch new season of Netflix show.

Check Out The Viral Letter Below:

