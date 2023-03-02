Being the biggest adult website of the world, PornHub has had a ton of success, but at the same time has been shrouded in quite a lot of scandals too. To explore that, Netflix is all set to bring us the upcoming documentary Money Shot: The Pornhub Story that will feature interviews from activists, employees of the company and performers who have worked with them before. It streams on Netflix on March 15, 2023. Harry & Meghan Trailer: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Talk About Their Departure From the Royal Family in This Netflix Documentary (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for Money Shot:

