Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) co-stars Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat swiftly shut down rumours of their engagement in Vadodara that emerged on Wednesday, March 13. Shortly after the fake chaos, Munmun took to her Instagram to share her first post since the reports. The post featured pictures from her recent trip to New York City, showcasing her posing near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. In the snapshots, Munmun aka Babita looks stunning in colourful outfits, highlighting her glamorous style. TMKOC's Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Are NOT Engaged; TV Actors Dispel Their Viral Engagement Rumours.

Munmun Dutta's Pics From NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)