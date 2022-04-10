Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2 stars Karan Wahi, Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Sarah Jane Dias in the lead. The makers have announced that the trailer of the upcoming series will be launched on ZEE5 on April 11.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 Trailer

Are you excited to meet again with Sumer Singh Dhillon and Tanie Brar? We have more people waiting for you, yaar! This season love is getting crowded! #NeverKissYourBestFriend season 2 trailer out tomorrow only on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/cj6wwpJov7 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 10, 2022

