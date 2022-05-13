Last year everyone was shocked when Norm Macdonald surprisingly passed away at the age of 61 due to Cancer. Ever since then, there has been a huge hole left in the comedy world, but apparently Norm had one more surprise left for us. Before his passing, Norm shot a secret stand-up special that is all set to air on Netflix on May 30, 2022. Norm Macdonald, Saturday Night Live Star, Passes Away at 61.

