Pakka Commercial starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna which released in theatres on July 1, will soon be premiering on the OTT platform. As per latest updates, the Telugu movie is all set to stream on Netflix India and Aha Video from August 5. The flick is directed by Maruthi. Pakka Commercial Movie Review: Gopichand, Raashi Khanna’s Telugu Film Garners Mixed Response from Netizens.

