Gopichand and Raashi Khanna's Pakka Commercial released in theatres today (July 1). The Telugu movie is helmed by Maruthi and had high expectations. The film is a courtroom action comedy which revolves around the story of a hotshot lawyer who's money-minded. The South flick also stars Sathyaraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles. Now, early reviews of the film are out and they are mixed. Here, check it out what netizens have to say about Pakka Commercial. Pakka Commercial Trailer: Gopichand, Raashi Khanna’s Telugu Action Entertainer To Hit the Big Screens on July 1! (Watch Video).

Oh

#PakkaCommercial Overall a Low-Grade Commercial Entertainer that is neither entertaining nor engaging! Comedy works in a few scenes and fights are stylish but the rest is unfunny and over the top. Seems like director didn’t really have a script. Music is bad Rating: 2.25-2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 1, 2022

Sad

#PakkaCommercial is not at all a commercial movie, Director Maruthi failed as a director completely. Rebelstar Prabhas should think about his movie with Maruthi, because he is not capable to deal with a star like him. — Censor Reports 💎 (@CensorReports) July 1, 2022

Nice

Overall #PakkaCommercial comes with a highly routine plot. The idea to make it work with comedy falls flat due to ordinary writing. We eventually end up with a typical entertainer with some entertaining bits here and there. If you don’t mind the utter routineness My Review - 3/5 pic.twitter.com/bQgaq2HnfW — Rajesh (@Rajesh93651270) July 1, 2022

Umm...

