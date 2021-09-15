Pavitra Rishta season 2 released on ZEE5 on September 15. Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav Deshmukh have totally won the hearts of the fans. Ankita and Shaheer's beautiful chemistry made us more nostalgic. Shaheer is the star at this moment as he perfectly fitted in the role of Manav, and fans cannot get enough with his performance. He has conquered the screens as his performance has made audience emotional. Here's how fans of the popular show are reacting after the premiere of Pavitra Rishta season 2. Have a look.

Adorable!!

Just finished watching #PavitraRishta2 and cried nothing less than a buckets... The emotional rollercoaster ride of Archana-Manav in their journey of love melts my heart.. Ankita as Archana is adorable and Shah aced Manav just like Sushant would.. @Shaheer_S proud of you..🌼💎❤️ — Yashasvi ✨ (@_devakshisbaby_) September 15, 2021

Magic!!

Never expected that they would look so good together. 😍😍 But they amazed me with the magic they created together onscreen. ✨✨ WELCOME PAVITRA RISHTA #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerasManav #AnkitaLokhande #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/JeP9jji54o — Dikshya✨ (@Dikshya_sns) September 15, 2021

Killing It!!

And this man is killing it as usual🙌 Yeh shabdo ka mohtaaz nhi hai, iski aankhe hi kaafin hain... Shaheer, loving you as Manav😍💞 You are living the character... Doing full justice to Manav's character ❤#ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerSheikh #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/kEZCDqQiig — sᴡᴇᴛᴀ sɪɴɢʜ🦋 (@SwetaSinghh) September 15, 2021

Wow!!

Aww!!

Speechless!!

Goosebumps!!

I got goosebumps when I saw her not only becoz I knew I was watching the powerhouse of talent who creates art out of emotions, expressions&dialogues but also bcoz I knew I was seeing #AnkitaLokhande the 1 whose touch turns everything into love WELCOME PAVITRA RISHTA @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/3bnfmfxgIw — Aesthetics Of Ankita Lokhande (@invincible_anky) September 15, 2021

Damn!!

