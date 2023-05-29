Dipika Kakar, who is known for her super popular show Sasural Simar Ka, has said goodbye to her acting career. Well, as per reports, the actress during an interview announced her decision to quit acting and lead a life as a housewife and mother. "As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother," Dipika was quoted saying. Pregnant Dipika Kakar Drops New Pic Flaunting Her Baby Bump and Million Dollar Smile!

