Shemaroo Umang is all set to bring a new presentation for its audience in the form of Raazz Mahal. The show will launch on November 28, 2022. According to a report in India Forums, Neha Harsora has been roped in to play a significant character named Sunaina. The show promises to recreate the mystical journey of fairy tales and love stories. Neha is best known for her roles in Ishara TV’s Agni Vayu and Colors’ show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani. Neha mentioned that she is thrilled to play a role which is very optimistic and caring. She also mentioned that it is her debut fantasy costume drama and it is a whole new experience for her. Shemaroo Apologises and Distances Itself From Comedian Surleen Kaur After A Clip of Her Comparing ISKCON With Porn Goes Viral (Read Tweets).

