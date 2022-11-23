Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have parted ways. Recently, we shared the news of Charu shifting to her new pad in Mumbai along with her daughter Ziana. Now, Rajeev has also bought a new property in Goa. He shared visuals of his house on his YouTube channel. In the video, Rajeev also mentioned about parting ways with Charu. He shared, ‘I am in touch with her, and on my part, I am trying to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other...making sure that Ziana is good." Charu Asopa Wishes Sushmita Sen on Birthday Amid Divorce Rumours with Rajeev Sen.

Take a look:

