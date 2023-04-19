Rana Naidu starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh has been officially renewed for season 2. The makers today dropped teaser video of the popular series and we are sure it will excite fans. To note, Rana Naidu is the Indian adaptation of the famous American TV series Ray Donovan. Rana Naidu Ending Explained: Will Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's Netflix Remake of Ray Donovan Return for Season 2? Here's What We Think! (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch Rana Naidu 2 Announcement Video:

Don’t worry, the Naidus are coming back to sort out all your kiri kiri ♥🔥#RanaNaidu season 2 is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/KVJDrIB5wH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 19, 2023

