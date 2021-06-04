Shaadisthan Trailer is out! The adventure-drama helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, stars Kirti Kulhari, Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sanjay Dadhich, Medha Shankar and Rajan Modi among others. The story is about friends, good music and an unforgettable trip from Mumbai to a small town in Rajasthan. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from June 11.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

