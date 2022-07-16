Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities and she has fans across the globe who wait to catch a glimpse of her. Well, one young fan got lucky as she could finally meet Shehnaaz. The young girl got emotional and teary-eyed after meeting the actress and the latter was seen consoling her in this viral video. Shehnaaz Gill Gets Awarded by Her Fans for Being the ‘Best Idol’.

Shehnaaz Gill Consoling A Young Fan

Fans big emotional moment meeting #shehnaazgill ❤️ in real life pic.twitter.com/yGHfFJJgSx — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) July 15, 2022

