Actress Shehnaaz Gill is honoured with Promising Fresh Face Award at the 2021 ET Inspiring Women Award Ceremony by Arjun Kapoor and the actress pens few words of wisdom on achieving the honour. She took to Instagram and wrote "There have been many moments in my short life, where I have been inspired by many many talented women and today to get this honour, is truly overwhelming. With a promise to entertain forever, I humbly accept the ET Inspiring women as a promising Fresh Face award."

