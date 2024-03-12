Shahnaz Gill's father, Santokh Gill, alleged that he received threatening calls demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, prompting him to report the matter to the local police. In response, he was provided with four police personnel for security. According to Indian Express and Telly Chakkar, Baba Bakala DSP Shavinder Pal Singh revealed that Santokh Gill had redirected his security personnel for other purposes, resulting in the withdrawal of one security personnel from his cover, leaving him with three. Now, the police are investigating whether the recent threatening call attempted to manipulate the system for more security cover, and the investigation results will be disclosed accordingly. Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Rubbishes Rape Claims, Says Lady Is Using Him To Gain Fame and Money (Watch Video).

Shahnaz Gill's Father Receives Ransom Call for Rs 50 Lakh

