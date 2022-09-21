Colors will soon launch their new presentation titled Sherdil Shergill introducing a fresh pairing of Surbhi Chandana and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show will witness a battle of egos of the two titular characters portrayed by the actors as Surbhi being the boss and Dheeraj, the employee and how their two worlds make them unite. The show is set to launch on September 26, 2022 and the channel shared a fresh promo of the same. Sherdil Shergill: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Colors TV Show Looks like a Promising Romantic Drama of Two ‘Hatke’ Individuals (Watch Promo).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

