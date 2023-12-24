Splitsvilla 11 winner Shruti Sinha, who has also appeared in reality shows like Roadies Xtreme and Ace Of Space 2, made startling allegations against Mumbai's esteemed Ruia College. Shruti revealed on her social media on Saturday that she, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari and others, were asked to "cover up" at Ruia College's event, claiming their outfit was considered ‘obscene’. The actress, who sported a red halter neck crop top and matching pants for the promotion of Campus Beats Season 2, decided to boycott the event in response to the alleged incident. Splitsvilla XI Winner 2019: Gaurav Alugh and Shruti Sinha Win Not Just Hearts but the Trophy as Well.

