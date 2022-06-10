The makers of Stranger Things Season 4 have shared the teaser of Volume 2 of the popular Netflix series. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown in the lead, Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 is all set to be premiered on Netflix on July 1. Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Review: This Is the ‘Avengers Infinity War’-Level Adventure for the Netflix Saga!

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Teaser

You’re not ready for what’s next. Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2. is coming July 1 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/NyzNOOXQNa — Netflix (@netflix) June 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)