The Kapil Sharma fame Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are set to tie the knot on Monday, April 26, 2021. But before, the D-day, the pre-wedding festivities have begun. Sanket shared a video from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram with DDLJ's popular song playing in the background.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐫.𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 (@drrrsanket)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)