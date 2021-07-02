Tales of Valour will revolve around stories of Bravehearts who went beyond the call of duty during the wars. Tales of Valour will air starting July 5, every Monday at 9:00 PM only on EPIC and Epic On.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Show Below:

