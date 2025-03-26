Genshin Impact Update 5.5 is now available to the users with new regions, characters, events and several other improvements. The Genshin Impact Update 5.5, dubbed 'Day of the Flame's Return,' includes new areas, including Atocpan and Ancient Sacred Mountain. The new characters include Varesa *(DPS character) and Iansan (Electro Support). The Genshin Impact Update 5.5 includes new artefact sets, weapons (based on Refinement Rank 1), and a new main story. To update, the users need to close the game on PC and open Genshin Impact Launcher; on iOS, click Update; on Android, follow the instructions, and PS5 and PS4 will highlight it on the home screen. Witcher 4 Release Date: CD Projekt RED Confirms Launching 'The Witcher 3' Sequel in 2026, Geralt of Rivia To Return, Ciri To Be Main Character.

Genshin Impact Update 5.5 Now Live, Announced Epic Games

Genshin Impact Update 5.5 is live! Join Varesa and Iansan as they venture into a new tribe and the depths of a volcano to explore a slumbering ancient city. Play for free now: https://t.co/m8JZJKYvnW pic.twitter.com/VelUF6Yal8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 26, 2025

