Ranveer Singh's quiz show The Big Picture premiered on October 16, 2021, at 8 pm and it will air every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and stream on Voot and Jio TV. On Tuesday, another promo was shared and it gives a glimpse of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Singer Yohani on the sets of the show. So, next week Yohani will feature on the sets of Ranveer's show with her magical voice.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)