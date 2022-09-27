During The Last of Us Day, HBO finally released the first trailer for their upcoming adaptation of the hit PlayStation video game and it looks insane! Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, fans are amazed by the teaser as it has captured the game's tone perfectly and are even making visual comparisons between the two mediums. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. The Last of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Travel Through an Apocalyptic America In HBO's Adaptation of the Hit PlayStation Video Game! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

Nailed It!

The last of us game clicker Vs HBO show clicker THEY NAILED IT!!! #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/W3iSq5TxK0 — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) September 26, 2022

Here Comes the Sense of Dread!

the clickers oh god the clickers https://t.co/tmfEKkpIdJ — Chris Towers Is In Football Season (@CTowersCBS) September 26, 2022

Looks Similar!

Joel Sniper 🧐 The Last of Us HBO vs Parte 1 pic.twitter.com/0ku1er9juk — The Last of Us Brasil (@TheLastOfUsBR) September 27, 2022

'Keeps Looking Better and Better...'

The Last Of Us show coming to HBO in 2023 keeps looking better and better. I’m definitely subscribing to HBO just for it. Goddamn. pic.twitter.com/FnBRAI3zCg — 🎃Jazzy Boo👻 (@JazzGaming101) September 26, 2022

A 2 Hour Standing Ovation!

BREAKING: HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ trailer just received a 2 hour standing ovation from me in my room after viewing it for the 100th time — kristen (@jaunasjorts) September 26, 2022

Insane!

The Last of Us trailer looks absolutely insane, easily one of my most anticipated shows pic.twitter.com/RYHXojMAd6 — Coldcrow (@Coldcrow2000) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)