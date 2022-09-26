The long-awaited first trailer for The Last of Us is out. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series is an adaptation of the hit PlayStation video game of the same name. Developed by Craig Mazin of Chernobyl fame, the series focuses on Joel, as he travels across an apocalyptic America to deliver Ellie to the Fireflies as she is the last hope of humanity. Also starring Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman and Nico Parker, The Last of Us starts streaming in 2023 on HBO. The Last of Us: 7 Best Moments From the Hit PlayStation Game We Hope Will Be Recreated in Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey’s HBO Series (Watch Videos).

Watch the Trailer:

