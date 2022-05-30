During Star Wars celebration, we got an update for the release window for The Mandalorian Season 3, and it was confirmed to premiere in February 2023. Aside from that, we even got confirmation that The Mandalorian Season 4 is in development too, and that Jon Favreau is currently writing it. The Mandalorian Season 3: New Trailer For Pedro Pascal's Spinoff Shown at Star Wars Celebration, Sees the Return of Bo-Katan - Reports.

Check Out The Source Below:

