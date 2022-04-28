Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekhaa have teamed for Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime series titled Gulkanda Tales. The makers have shared a poster the tagline of which reads ‘it’s kinda epic’. The series is be helmed by Rahi Anil Barve. Farzi: Shahid Kapoor’s First Look As An Artist From Raj & DK’s Web Series Is Intriguing (View Pic).

Gulkanda Tales on Prime

Production Company: D2R Films Creator: Raj and DK Director: Rahi Anil Barve Writers: Mitesh Shah, Raj & DK, Rahi Anil Barve; Dialogues - Yogesh Damble Rahi, Anil Barve Key Cast: Kunal Khemu, Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekha — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)