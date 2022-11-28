Episode five of The White Lotus Season Two surely had fans in quite the awe as Aubrey Plaza turned up a notch in her portrayal of Harper Spiller. Filled with chaotic energy that saw some tense sequences take place, fans are lauding Plaza's acting as revelations after revelation took place this episode. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. The White Lotus S2: Theo James Trends on Twitter After Actor Goes Nude and Shows His D*ck in First Episode.

Really Scared Indeed!

"Worse Than Cheating..."

denying your wife juicy gossip *AND* the chance to be right about a messy couple she hates ?? worse than cheating tbh. twerp behavior. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/uwXfTplE0W — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) November 28, 2022

Perfectly Encapsulates the Scene!

A Tense 30 Seconds!

me watching the last 30 seconds of tonight's episode #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/81pzAopffA — ashley (@revofash) November 28, 2022

Iconic Behaviour!

harper getting drunk and causing problems on purpose. a woman after my own heart #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/qoeuW0G17R — T 🪩 (@_f0lkwh0re) November 28, 2022

A Great Moment!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)