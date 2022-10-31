The White Lotus Season Two is off to a great start, however, netizens are amazed by a completely different topic in the first episode. Theo James made quite the first impression when his character Cameron Babcock stripped down completely naked and let it all on display. Catching the trends, fans can't stop discussing the scene online and are pretty much obsessed with it after its premiere. Here are some of the best fan reactions we could find. The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli Stand Out in This Brilliant Return of Mike White’s Addictive Drama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Next Year's Emmys Are Gonna Be Stacked...

And the award goes to Theo James for The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/x706EHLYb8 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 31, 2022

Uninterrupted...

me breaking into the white lotus writers room to sneak in a 30 minute uninterrupted theo james nude scene in the next episode pic.twitter.com/rT5YcJ8viH — seancé knowles (@sicksadchris) October 31, 2022

Certainly a Reason...

oh let's see why theo james is trendi—pic.twitter.com/iQlQk0xW0N — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) October 31, 2022

HBO is Onto Something Here...

just a friendly reminder that this is the *second* hbo show where theo james has gotten naked this year alone #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/9MOrMHbRRm — patrick is waiting for richonne (@richonnescamino) October 31, 2022

He Really Does...

like woah theo james really have it all.. pic.twitter.com/jImXvI9hWk — jay (@itsjayreality) October 31, 2022

The Show Is Really Good Though...

excuse me????? theo james's dick???? maybe i should watch this show pic.twitter.com/ryeTo3RwFe — jenita! (@pattincinema) October 31, 2022

