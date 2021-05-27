Over the past few days, it was speculated that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been facing a financial crisis. However, that's not the case, as he himself has dismissed the rumours.

"I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes," he told a leading daily.

Check Out His Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birad Chhaya B_J_C (@itsbirad)

